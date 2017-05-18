Inmates accused of setting fire

Three inmates in the Comanche County Detention Center were charged Wednesday in Comanche County District Court in connection with the setting of a small fire in a jail cell last week.

The inmates are Kendall C. Hoyle, 31; Jamarious M. Osborne, 37; and Jonas C. Vanzandt. All three were charged with fourth-degree arson.

According to a court affidavit, the defendants used an electrical outlet in Pod 35 of the detention center on May 12 to set a fire sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. The incident was caught on camera. The fire grew until an inmate was able to get it extinguished. Damage was reported to the electrical outlet, wall and to a cable power cord.

Hoyle had been incarcerated since March 23 on a misdemeanor complaint of possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,000. Osborne had been incarcerated since April 24 for second-degree burglary with his bond set at $100,000, while Vanzandt had been incarcerated at CCDC since April 18 on felony complaints of first-degree robbery and eluding/attempting to elude police officer and two misdemeanor complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer.