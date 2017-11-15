Inmate who disappeared back in custody

An inmate who did not return to the Lawton pre-release center Friday night was back in custody Tuesday.

Timothy R. Benimamonde, 26, is charged with escape, a felony punishable by two to seven years in prison, court records state.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Benimamonde was sentenced to six years and six months after being convicted of possessing a controlled dangerous substance. Since June 2017 he has been housed at Lawton Community Corrections Center, where he was permitted to be a trusty.

On Friday, Benimamonde was on work release at a local business, and at 7:45 p.m. a Corrections employee noticed that he had not signed back in from work, so the employee contacted the crew supervision of the local business.

The supervisor told the Corrections employee that he stopped at a local convenience store at 2:30 p.m. so Benimamonde could use the restroom, and after waiting on the inmate several minutes, the supervisor knocked on the restroom door and told him that he was leaving him there and that he'd have to walk back to the business.