Inhofe makes stop in Lawton

"Good things are happening," an upbeat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe told his friends here Friday during a visit to the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

He brought with him statistics from the Reagan years to bolster predictions that the tax cut package signed into law before Christmas will grow the U.S. economy. Inhofe said that in 1981 then-President Ronald Reagan cut the top tax rate from 70 percent to 50 percent. Revenue rose $281 billion from $469 billion in 1981 to $750 billion in 1990 while spending rose $487 billion from $543 billion in '81 to $1.03 trillion in '90.

Cutting the top tax rate from 50 percent to 28 percent had a similar effect, according to Inhofe.

He said that, according to the Council of Economic Advisors, every 1 percent increase in the gross domestic product growth translates into $3 trillion over 10 years.

The Oklahoma Republican said the difference this time is that Republicans will keep control of the U.S. House and Senate and they will be able to make reductions at the same time that the government rebuilds the U.S. military.

"We've known for a long time that this is the most dangerous time in our country's history," Inhofe said, but he later went on to say that "the U.S. is re-establishing itself as the leader of the free world."

He expressed confidence that the United States will be able to finish what it started in Afghanistan.

But he stopped short of saying that Congress will pass a defense budget rather than relying on yet another continuing resolution.

"I will do everything I can to approve a continuing resolution, and I think we'll be able to do it. What we're going to do is exempt defense from the continuing resolution, and that takes care of the biggest problem that we have there," Inhofe said.

The senator said he is very proud to say he introduced the first Congressional Review Act (CRA) legislation to take down one of the Obama administration's government regulations. Inhofe took aim at one that forced domestic oil and gas producers bidding for a job against China to disclose everything in their playbook, which put them at a competitive disadvantage.