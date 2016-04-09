Inhofe criticizes release of detainees

A new military mission at Altus Air Force Base will ensure the survival of the installation and its adjacent community for decades, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said.

The Tulsa Republican was in southwest Oklahoma last week to visit constituents after attending a ceremony in Altus to celebrate a new training mission at the base. The ceremony marked the formal activation of the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, in anticipation of the new KC-46A that is expected to arrive at Altus in 2018.

Altus Air Force Base is one of two military installations that will receive the tankers in 2018, and Inhofe said he's pleased for the base and for the expanded opportunities that the new mission will bring to southwest Oklahoma.

It wasn't the only military news that Inhofe brought with him last week.

Concerns about commissaries

He noted concerns about a proposal to privatize the military commissary system, saying that while the proposal sounds good, it can be practically applied only in major areas.

The idea isn't feasible in rural and overseas installations, he said, noting the existing commissary system is important to military personnel and their families for many reasons. He said his amendment to the National Defense Appropriations Act struck the commissary privatization provision, a proposal that passed overwhelmingly in the Senate.

Inhofe said the full military appropriations bill is in conference, explaining the details were being left to the "Big Four," Senate and House leaders. He said the bill is important and must be passed by Dec. 31; if it doesn't, military personnel won't receive their bonuses.