D Battery, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery, recently worked alongside members of 75th Field Artillery Brigade and 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation, in a day-long joint operations event on Fort Sill's range.

The 45 soldiers of D Battery left for training with the mission of giving their soldiers experience with air assets while also increasing their morale. The soldiers were able to practice infiltration and extraction procedures on the UH-60 Black Hawk and the CH-47 Chinook aircraft with the assistance of the aviation regiment.

First Lt. Peter Williams, A Battery, 3-2 ADA fire control platoon leader, said the joint training was by the numbers.

"After their convoy halted, the soldiers quickly dismounted and marched to the landing zone where they waited to load the incoming Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters ... While maintaining formation, the helicopters performed a synchronized landing and troop load," Williams said. "During loading, the helicopter crew chiefs checked each seat to ensure the soldiers were properly secured. The crew chiefs quickly took off after securing the soldiers, returning eastward."

Joint fires observers from the 75th FA Brigade were present during the exercise and served as instructors to the soldiers from D Battery. They taught the soldiers on how to correctly call a "nine-Line medevac" to receive medical support in the event of an emergency. Soldiers also practiced the selection and marking of landing zones, which creates a safe place for aircraft to land during operations.

"It's a unique opportunity to share the capabilities and limitations between the Fires warfighting function and the movement and maneuver warfighting function," said D Battery 1st Sgt. Marques Johnson.