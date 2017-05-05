Industry partners contribute to 2017 Fires Conference at Sill

One of many industry partners at the 2017 Fires Conference trade show is Orbital ATK, which put in an appearance at last month's Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment (MFIX) and is planning to make a big splash at the next MFIX here in December.

"We are all about supporting warfighters," said Robert Menti, a senior program manager for the defense contractor based in Plymouth, Minn. A career field artilleryman for 26 years, he first came to Fort Sill in 1989 as a second lieutenant and went immediately to Germany, where he deployed to Operation Desert Storm with the 2nd Armored Division.

He came back to Sill in 1992 for the Advanced Course, but due to a backlog of officers returning from the war, he was able to be assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, supporting students. Many assignments later, after one difficult year in Korea and four deployments to Iraq, he came back to Fort Sill as a colonel in 2012. He served as deputy director of Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate (CDID) and then as TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command) Capability Manager for field artillery brigades. After retiring here in 2014 he went to work for Orbital ATK, the world's largest provider of ammunition.

"We make precision guidance kits and warheads for our Guided MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) so Fort Sill and the Lawton community are very important to my business now," Menti said.

Orbital ATK is in the process of hiring a new field representative for this area, "but we are down here almost monthly because of all the activity in both the field artillery and the air defense community right now with our customers here at Fort Sill, especially when it comes to counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and short-range air defense," Menti said.

Which brings us to the partnership Orbital ATK has formed with LitEye Systems. They will pair up the 30mm cannon currently fielded on the AH-64 Apache helicopter with LitEye's ground-mounted AUDS system. As Dave Dorman, business development manager for Orbital ATK, explained at the MFIX media day on April 12, they will provide a dual-purpose weapon system for taking out ground targets and UAS targets.

Menti said the AUDS system is currently at Black Dart, the largest counter-UAS exercise run by the Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization. AUDS has a Global Positioning System jammer and a radio frequency jammer as well as electro-optical and infrared tracking (EOIR) and radar. The multi-frequency jammer is tuned to the frequencies on which the enemy flies its UASes because all UASes are remote-controlled and they only operate on certain frequency bands.