Indigenous Peoples Day on agenda

Proposals to designate an Indigenous Peoples Day for the City of Lawton and to set new zoning on the city's public safety facility will top the agenda when the City Council meets for its final session of 2017.

The meeting, which also will include the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Safety facility zoning

Council members are expected to act on a request from city staff and a recommendation from the City Planning Commission in granting new zoning for the public safety facility under construction just south of East Gore Boulevard, between Larrance and Railroad streets. The proposal would change the industrial zoning now on a 10.35-acre city-owned tract stretching between East Gore Boulevard and Southwest D Avenue to P-F Public Facilities District, a zoning classification that Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said is more appropriate for the activities to be contained within the 112,000-square-foot building, including Lawton Police Department and its city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station.

The rezoning request includes a variance from setback requirements because the jail (to be located on the south end of the building, just north of Southwest B Avenue) will be only 7 feet from the Larrance Street property line. The variance amends the setback requirement to 5 feet.

Another issue associated with the building was settled by the planning commission, but is reliant on the council's decision. The city jail would be permitted in a P-F District under a Use Permitted on Review (UPOR), a process that sets a specific use and requires a binding site plan, meaning any change to that plan must be approved before being implemented. The planning commission has the sole authority to grant UPORs, but the council has to approve P-F zoning for the tract.