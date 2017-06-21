Improvement projects planned at Lawton airport

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport could be looking at the start of two major improvement projects by fall, including construction of a new fire station.

The time line for the projects was outlined for members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority Tuesday, as the airport makes plans for a new fire station on its northern edge, and concrete and crack repairs on its runway. Both projects are considered priorities by the airport and by federal officials who are helping to fund construction.

Fire station to replace aging Bishop Road facility

Construction of Fire Station No. 2 will replace the aging facility on Bishop Road that was built in the 1970s. The building has structural damage, and the airport and City of Lawton are working under an agreement that is using funding from three sources, including $2.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to build a new joint use facility that provides a crew dedicated to aviation emergencies and a "civilian" crew to handle emergencies in south Lawton. Because of the nature of the fire station, all firefighters assigned there are trained to handle aviation emergencies, said Airport Director Barbara McNally.

Brett Lewis, chairman of the airport authority's development committee, said designers and city officials set up a field trip to the new Fire Station No. 8 (which is nearing completion on Bishop Road, west of Southwest 52nd Street) to get some ideas about problems to avoid.

McNally said design plans are complete and the station is slated to be let for bids in July, with the winning bid to be awarded in August. The airport will receive its funding from the FAA when the bid is awarded, which means the fire station could break ground in October.

Second new LFD station; new public safety facility

It will be one of two fire stations under construction this year. While Station No. 8 is essentially complete and will be dedicated next week, the City of Lawton hopes to break ground by fall on the new public safety facility that will be the new home for firefighters assigned to Central Fire Station.

The July/August time line also is in place for runway repairs.

That runway work was suggested by an engineer to resolve problems with cracking. While a preliminary design engineer suggested that cracks in the runway and taxiways could be the result of landings by heavy aircraft (the reason the airport banned landings by heavy aircraft early last year), an in-depth analysis later revealed the problem stemmed from water under the runway and taxiways.

The project to be bid in July will help resolve the problem by sealing joints and cracks in the runway and, in some cases, completely replacing concrete segments. McNally said engineers have indicated that removing water from the runway will lessen problems with cracks and because sealing joints and cracks in the concrete will repel groundwater, that project was recommended as the airport's first course of action. Engineers also suggested underdrains, or drains under the runway to funnel away water, but McNally said that project won't be attempted for several years.

Runway work to be done at night

McNally has said runway repairs will be done at night to avoid conflicts with commercial traffic, meaning it will be done between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Identifying water as the source of the concrete cracking problem allowed the airport to lift its ban on heavy aircraft and those flights mostly military have resumed.

But, McNally said Tuesday the airport also is seeing the return of another type of heavy aircraft: charter flights. She said when the airport lifted its ban on "heavies," staff began contacting firms that offer charter flights. One company linked to west coast casinos, which already is serving Wichita Falls, Texas, agreed to bring its charter flights to Lawton and the next flight is scheduled for July 27, with another charter flight tentatively scheduled for November.