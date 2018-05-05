Improvement Foundation showcases their services

Low and middle income individuals learned more about the programs available through the Great Plains Improvement Foundation during an open house Friday.

May is Community Action Month and GPIF wanted to do something to recognize the designation, said Virginia Spencer, executive director. Despite having numerous programs housed under the GPIF umbrella, the agency had only hosted one open house when it first moved into its current location at No. 2 E. Lee. So when coming up with ideas for how to recognize Community Action Month, everyone decided it was a perfect opportunity to help inform people about the services offered.

"We operate many programs for low- and middle-income individuals," Spencer said. "We want people to come in and see what we do here. A lot of people will come for one service and tell us that they didn't even know we offered so many other programs."

Community action agencies, such as GPIF, were created in 1964 to help combat poverty. The Great Plains Improvement Foundation has served Comanche County and the surrounding area since 1976. But the hardest part of the job, Spencer said, has often been to relay information to the people who could use it the most. Members of C. Carter Crane Emergency Shelter, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, RX of Oklahoma and others helped to spread that word Friday. It helped Carol Lindsey, who didn't know there were so many options available for her as a senior.

"I used to come here when I lived here before and got help with raising my children," she said. "I didn't know that they had expanded so much since I came back. They've introduced a lot of great programs that help seniors."

Lindsey learned of Friday's open house through a fellow resident in her apartment complex who serves as a volunteer at GPIF. She learned much during her time at GPIF Friday and was glad to walk out with some additional assistance. Three generations of her family now utilize programs administered by GPIF something she never would have realized before.

"My children and even their children are now using some of the programs that are here," Lindsey said. "I'm now getting benefits as a senior that I didn't know anything about before. I think this is a great thing that they've done."