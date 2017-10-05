Ike a School of Character

Eisenhower High School has been named a 2017 National School of Character.

Character.org a nonprofit organization that validates character initiatives in schools and communities released names of 83 schools and four districts in 21 states named 2017 National Schools and Districts of Character.

"We've worked hard to improve the look, safety, efficiency, academics, service to others and relationship building at EHS. This designation is a validation of our efforts," said Charlotte Oates, EHS principal.

Eisenhower's journey began during the 2014-2015 school year when assistant principal Laura Puccino submitted Ike Ignition as the first promising practice to Character.org, and continued two years later with the implementation of the 11 character education program principles. That led to the school receiving the Emerging School of Character designation in 2016, followed by the State School of Character designation.

Character education is an approach to school culture and climate improvement that supports the social, emotional and ethical development of students. It is the proactive and intentional effort by schools, districts, communities and states to help students develop important core ethical values recognizing what's right and performance values doing what is right such as honesty, fairness, responsibility, critical thinking and respect for self and others.

"To know that (we) worked this hard for something that means so much to us, and reached that goat all the while being told that a stand-alone high school would never make it means a lot to me personally," Oates said. "I'm eternally grateful for the people I work with, the students that learn here and the community we serve."