Ike excels in character principles

When Eisenhower High School was named a National School of Character by Character.org last week, the school achieved what was thought to be a nearly impossible task, having soared faster and higher than many others on the same quest.

On Monday, Principal Charlotte Oates received a phone call from Character.org notifying her that Eisenhower High had been named a National School of Character the top designation for a school pursuing character education with one of the highest calculated scores.

The faculty, staff and students of Eisenhower High were able to intentionally incorporate the 11 principles of character in the school and were able to demonstrate to a Character.org official during a half-day visit in March that they excelled at using those principles in everything they did. During the official visit, each principle was scored from 1 to 4, with 4 the highest score. The resulting calculated score had to be 3.4 out of 4 for a school to receive the National School of Character designation.

The caller "told me that we had one of the highest scores they had ever had ... a 3.8 out of 4," Oates said. "I was absolutely bowled over; that score means a lot of those principles had a perfect score."

"We did it in just two years. ... We were told it couldn't happen," she said.

Oates was told at two national forums she attended that as a stand-alone high school a school that was not fed students by elementary and middle schools that also focused on teaching the 11 principles of character it would take years to be named an Emerging School of Character, more years to earn the Honorable School of Character designation, and then even more years to become a State School of Character.

Ike was named an Emerging School of Character just a little over six months after Oates and Assistant Vice Principal Laura Puccino started the program at the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year. On Jan. 23, 2017, it was confirmed that the home of the Eagles had completely skipped over the Honorable designation and was officially a State School of Character. As a State School of Character, Ike became eligible for a National School of Character spot.

The results of character education were evident to the Character.org official when he visited in March. Having zeroed out the scores that Eisenhower High had received to become a State School of Character, the official, led by students, toured the building, visited three classrooms and met with three separate committees one of parents, one of students and one of teachers.

The new score of all the principles was drawn from "what he saw that day, he heard and learned from the parents, teachers and students," Oates said. "When you read the principles ... those tell the whole story."

The official came back to Oates office after the tour.

"He said, 'Your students are incredible. If I had known I would have enjoyed myself so much, I would have scheduled a whole day,'" Oates said.

The results came back on Monday.