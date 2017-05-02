Ike celebrates character designation

Eagles really do soar in Lawton.

Eisenhower High School home of the eagles and the Eagles SOAR (Success, Opportunity, Attitude, Responsibility) touchstone received confirmation on Jan. 23 that the school is designated a State School of Character by Character.org.

The school's staff, faculty and students flew over the usual second step on the character education pathway after being named an Emerging School of Character less than a year ago. The usual second step for schools on the same pathway is to be named an Honorable School of Character. Eisenhower is the 11th school in Oklahoma to be designated as a School of Character by Character.org, a nonprofit which awards the designations and provides encouragement and character education approaches and training.

The school of character designation is for schools that demonstrate an intentional focus on character development that results in a positive impact academic achievement, student behavior and school climate, said Principal Charlotte Oates.

It took the entire school teachers, staff members and students focusing on the 11 principals of character development, said Assistant Principal Laura Puccino. Some of the important keys to is making intentional, daily efforts, communicating effectively and, for everyone whether student or staff taking responsibility.

"It has been a journey, not a destination," Puccino said.

The Constitution met with some members of Eisenhower High's Character Education Committee Puccino, Michele Churchwell, Lori Siltman and Craig Pindell and with three of the many students who have been involved in the daily implementation of character education principles juniors Bailey Fortenbaugh, William Jones and Tyler Dunn.

It takes a daily effort

Two years ago, many of the programs were already in place to help students and make the school environment conducive to learning. Ignition was one of those programs. Started by teachers Francy and Daryl Garner five years ago to help freshmen acclimatize to high school life, the program is has been mentored by teachers Churchwell and Daryl Garner for the past two years.

The problem was that not every person on staff nor the students knew about all the available programs, Puccino said. High school is very segmented you have the history department, the math department and other departments. The communication needed to implement character education resulted in staff members and students being aware of programs available to help students achieve.

Communication and working intentionally have been keys to changing the school's culture, she said. If the intentional daily work to change the school's culture is not done, the goal of making the school into a place where students want to be and where they learn how to encourage others and support their community won't happen.

But it did happen. The emphasis on making the school a place "where kids feel free to come and learn and have friends, to learn a lot of soft skills" and a "Random Acts of Kindness" program immediately started to make a difference for a group of students who sometimes feel separate from the rest of the school, said Siltman, chair of the Special Education Department.

Anyone seeing someone performing a random act of kindness was asked to report the kindness. Then those performing the kindness were surprised with small rewards.

"Some of the first rewards handed out were for our kids in the special education department. I just cried because they are sometimes overlooked. Ö They beamed from ear to ear," Siltman said, adding that since then she has seen a big growth in the students. "There are a lot of students here, whether they are special (education) or not, that have a lot of home life problems. This change has broken through and changed their perspective."

The change doesn't just come from the teachers and administrators. It involves everyone who is part of the school, including Pindell, an school district police officer and coach of Ike's girls basketball team, who has been at the school for five years.