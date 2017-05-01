Icy cold descends on region

Snow is in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma as a wintry blast moves across the state.

In the Lawton area, the mercury today isn't expected to rise above the freezing mark. Lows tonight will be in the high teens. Even worse, the cold is expected to be accompanied by unwelcome windy conditions.

And Friday will probably be even colder. According to the National Weather Service, daytime high temperatures may not get out of the 20s, and overnight lows headed into Saturday should be in the teens.

People are advised to take precautions to safeguard against freezing pipes in homes. They should also plan special care for pets that might normally spend time outdoors.

Drivers beware

The National Weather Service in Norman has advised that most areas will likely only see a dusting of snow through Friday, but some parts of western Oklahoma could see 2 or 3 inches of snow.

Forecasters say wintry precipitation could cause slick spots on roads and brief drops in visibility, so drivers are warned to use caution. Check tires to make sure they have enough tread to grip roadways that might turn slick. AAA Oklahoma advises to make sure windshield wiper blades are in good condition and that batteries are up to the job of starting vehicles in extremely cold conditions. It may be a good idea, too, to carry a blanket and an extra coat or two in vehicles and don't forget an ice scraper.