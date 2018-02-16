You are here

I-44,Rogers Lane project set to begin

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 4:00am Staff

A project to reconfigure the intersection of Interstate 44 and Rogers Lane is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The work will create a "clover leaf" configuration for the exit and entrance ramps to I-44 from Rogers Lane, which also is U.S. 62. The $6.7 million project was awarded to T&G Construction, Lawton, in December and is slated for completion by mid-December 2018.

ODOT officials said that, beginning Monday, drivers will be asked to be aware of workers in the area and can expect a reduced speed limit. Lane shifts and closures are expected to begin this summer. Drivers should use extra caution and plan for additional travel time in this area.

