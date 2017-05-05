Hunting Horse UMC sets taco sale
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:35am Staff
Hunting Horse United Methodist Church will have an Indian taco sale at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at the church, 611 SW 25th. Call 512-7688 or (405) 308-7352 to place orders.
