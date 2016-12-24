Hundreds turn out for free food

The line stretched around the block by 11 a.m. Friday, when Faith-Based Church of God was to start its annual Christmas food distribution.

Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Kennedy from the Sergeants Major Association was posted at the back door, where people at the front of the line said they had been waiting since 7 a.m. that's how much this bit of Christmas cheer means to them.

Many organizations come together to make the event possible, according to Pastor Jerry Dillard. They include Feed the Children, the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA's) Soldier/Family Council, The Lawton Constitution, Bar-S Foods, the Fort Sill Sergeants Major Association community, Kelly Walker of Lawton Ice Co. and John Davis, president of Fort Sill National Bank.

"We want to thank the Lord for this opportunity to be able to give food out today. Many are needing, so we're here to serve love and compassion to our brothers. And these right here are my brothers and my sisters," Dillard said of those waiting in line

On the south side of the building, Feed the Children had three trucks loaded with turkey, chicken leg quarters, hot dogs, orange drink and two boxes of foodstuffs to pass out.

"God is truly blessing us," said the pastor, noting that more than 700 turned out for the church's Thanksgiving distribution and "we're going to have more than that, because we've got more food."

The people in line had only to show some form of identification in order to share in the distribution.

"Most of them out there have got their identification. For those who don't have it, I know them, because I've seen them before. We don't want anyone to leave here without getting what they're supposed to get, and that's the blessing of the Lord," Dillard said.

A table of volunteers was waiting just inside the back door with sign-up sheets. A pantry inside the south entry was stocked with the plastic bags loaded with what Faith-Based Church of God hands out at its bimonthly giveaways. Contents of the bags vary, but they typically contain baked beans, string beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, bread, hot dogs, tuna, potted meat, assorted baked food and sometimes rice or instant noodles. The church at 1101 SW F has been handing them out for eight years.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Edward Mounts, vice president of the local chapter of the Sergeants Major Association, said three members of the organization were helping with the opening stretch of the distribution and there would be some more throughout the day. They would rotate in and out over the course of the four-hour event. What were they bringing to the event?