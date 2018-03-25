Hundreds turn out for Children's Starlight

Hundreds of people crowded into the Lawton-Fort Sill Convention Center Saturday to enjoy food, auctions and music and dancing and help the region's youngest residents.

More than 600 people were registered for the Starlight Country Concert, the 13th annual fundraiser at the Hilton Garden Inn for the Children's Starlight Fund at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the fund, which supports the hospital's neonatal and children's programs.

Lee Ann Chandler, director of the hospital's foundation, said $107,000 had already been raised by sponsorships in advance of the event; the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust was "Universe Sponsor" for the event.

More was expected throughout the evening with silent auctions for everything from sunglasses to flowers to artwork and live auctions that included a trip to the Westminster Dog Show (provided by Adventure Travel and Cindy and John Zelbst) and a drawing of Quanah Parker by local artist Robert Peterson.