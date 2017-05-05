House leader to discuss state budget at chamber luncheon

State Rep. Leslie Osborn, chair of the Oklahoma House Appropriations Committee, will answer questions about the state budget during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 12 at the Lawton Country Club.

"This is a unique opportunity to sit down with one of our representatives and ask questions," said Mark Brace, chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. "The state budget is a hot topic of conversation and this gives our community the chance to get answers to any questions they may have."

The luncheon is open to the public; cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations are due today and may be made online at lawtonfortsillchamber.com or by calling 355-3541.