Hotel-motel tax expenditures not set in city budget

The City of Lawton has put most of the finishing touches on the 2017-2018 budget that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

City Council members signed off on the budget May 23 after a public hearing held for residential input and after the council voted to accept the staff recommendation for a 2.2 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates, an amount calculated to reflect the change in the Consumer Price Index over the last 12 months.

The budget does not include pay increases for employees, but it also avoids the furlough days that were inlcuded this year to help balance the budget and also reflects a net decrease of six full-time general employee positions while adding 21 police and firefighter positions funded in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program.

Among the few things left unfinished in the budget are expenditures cited for the hotel-motel tax, revenues generated by the 5.5 percent tax that is charged on most rentals of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton (city residents and government employees are exempt). City officials estimate that tax will generate about $1.31 million in the next fiscal year, or $16,455 more than what they expect to collect when this fiscal year ends June 30.

Under a policy set by the council, 70 percent of the funds are allocated to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, which, with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, uses the money for its economic development, industrial development and tourism efforts. In recent years, the remaining 30 percent has been allocated to three areas: 14 percent to tourism, 11 percent to the economic development incentive fund and 5 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority. Any funds unspent at the end of the fiscal year are to be deposited into the economic development incentive fund.

Council members have not yet voted on hotel-motel tax expenditures, beyond accepting the $1,307,855 projected revenues contained in the preliminary budget. City administrators said they expect the council to act on the chamber's hotel-motel tax contract at the June 13 council meeting.

Utility rate increase

The lengthiest discussion in the council's budget meetings centered on the proposal to increase utility rates by an amount that would cost the average residential utility customer (someone who uses 6,000 gallons of water a month) by $1.44 a month. The ultimate council vote approved the increase by a 5-4 vote, but not before some members offered alternative ideas to the proposal that administrators said would generate an additional $736,000 in revenue in the next 12 months but still leave the city with no projected carryover when the fiscal year ends June 30, 2018.

Critics pointed out that dropping the utility rate increase left a funding gap of only $97,000, while supporters said the additional utility revenue would allow the city to increase allocations to key categories, including the maintenance and repair budget. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner argued that additional reductions could be found through the entire budget to counter the small deficit that would result without the utility increase. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Mayor Fred Fitch said the city's budget has been reduced as far as it could be and the additional revenue is needed to ensure continued city operations and growth.

Under staff projections, the 2.2 percent increase would translate to $1 more a month for base level residential customers (those who use 2,000 gallons a month), $1.11 more for those who use 3,000 gallons a month and $1.44 more for those who use 6,000 gallons a month. For commercial customers, the monthly increases are expected to average $13.13 for those who use 100,000 gallons a month, $19.13 for those who use 150,000 gallons a month and $25.13 for those who use 200,000 gallons a month.

The new utility rates will go into effect for the billing cycles that begin July 1.

Council members also discussed personnel changes contained within the budget for the year that begins July 1.

Reflecting the council's emphasis on public safety, the city is using the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program to pay for 12 new firefighter and nine police positions. The firefighters will help the fire department staff its new Fire Station No. 8, which is slated to open on Bishop Road in southwest Lawton this summer.

But the city also is reducing its number of general employees (those who are not firefighters or police officers) as part of a continuing trend, said Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells, who said there are 80 more police, firefighter and emergency communications personnel than there were 15 years ago.

11 positions eliminated

The preliminary budget for 2017-2018 had set a net reduction of seven full-time positions and four part-time positions, but council members tweaked that total by agreeing with a staff recommendation to make a part-time building construction specialist in the Parks and Recreation Department into a full-time position, a cost-effective measure because of the job skills that person will bring to the city, City Manager Jerry Ihler said. All but two of the positions scheduled for deletion were vacant when the council held its last budget workshop in early May, and Ihler said those two employees will be transferred to other jobs before the new fiscal year begins. In all, next year's budget reflects a net decrease of six full-time general employee positions and five part-time positions.