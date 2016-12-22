Hospitalized children to get Christmas gifts

Children who are hospitalized in Southwestern Medical Center's Behavioral Health Center will get Christmas presents this year.

Thanks to an Angel Tree project that was started last year by volunteers to benefit children in the behavioral health facility, volunteers, Leadership Lawton, staff and other organizations have provided gifts for the children.

"Employees from SWMC select an item from the tree that is a request from one of the children," said Mary Towe, marketing director. "Behavioral Health also makes allowances for children who will be admitted after the program is over. Leadership Lawton helped as well. This year was a great success."

The project has filled a room with gifts for children who will be hospitalized on Christmas.

"While our dedicated team is honored to regularly serve those facing challenging circumstances, this really allows us an opportunity to integrate and capitalize on the collective selflessness inherent to the Lawton-Fort Sill area," said James Chester, administrator for the behavioral health center. "Approximately 40 children will now be able to have a really special holiday, despite having to be away from their normal environment."

The children will open their presents on Christmas Day.