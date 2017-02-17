Homecoming fun set to begin today at Cameron University

Cameron University alumni, friends and supporters will have a multitude of opportunities to gather on campus for the university's Homecoming 2017 celebration, "Cameron Comics," beginning today.

Today and Saturday, alumni and visitors can experience a variety of Cameron homecoming traditions, including the Homecoming Chuck Wagon Cook-off and Tailgate Party, men's and women's basketball games, the eighth annual Aggie Family Fun Run, presentation of the annual Cameron University Alumni Association Awards, the annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Family Fun in the Aggie Rec Center and more.

Aggie Homecoming activities kick off on Monday with a variety of activities and events for Cameron students. A complete list of activities for students, alumni and supporters can be found and pre-registration for certain events can be accomplished at www.cameronrsvp.com.

Activities are as follows:

Today

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Homecoming Hub (welcome/tours), McMahon Centennial Complex

2 p.m.: Aggie Baseball vs. William Jewell

5:30 p.m.: Golf Cart Parade, Bentley Gardens

7:30 p.m.: Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reception, McCasland Ballroom, McMahon Centennial Complex. Open to the public at no charge.

6-8 p.m.: Family Fun in the ARC (Aggie Rec Center). Activities for the whole family include a chalking contest and a coloring contest. Grab a basketball and try your skills on the court, inspire a healthy lifestyle by taking a fitness class, or enjoy some swim time in the pool.

7:30 p.m.: CUAA Happy Hour, Swigg's Still & Grill, 7401 Cache Road. Open to Cameron alumni, former students and community supporters.

8:30 p.m.: Bonfire and Pep Rally, south of Cameron Village

Saturday

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Homecoming Hub (welcome/tours), McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby.

9 a.m.: Aggie Family Fun Run, McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby (registration). Participants will start the morning with a quick run, jog or even a stroll across the Aggie Mile. No registration required.