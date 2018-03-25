Holy City Pageant opens for thousands

"Usually, seeing is believing. I feel like being part of it makes it more real. "

That is the testimony of Racquel Spencer, who starred as an angel during opening night of the 93rd "Prince of Peace" Easter Pageant at Holy City of the Wichitas.

Between 2,000 and 2,500 people gathered on Audience Hill on Saturday to watch the nation's longest running outdoor Easter passion play, which brings to life the story of Jesus Christ the heart of Easter.

About 200 volunteers and a few live animals, including Isaac the donkey, are cast in the three-hour free show, which began at 8:30 p.m. and will run once more next weekend.

The setting of the play is a 66-acre area of land in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, which is similar in landscape to Jesus' earthly homeland in Israel.

Thirty minutes before the start of the play, the hymn "Close to Thee" rang out from speakers as families with children set up lawn chairs and laid out blankets. As the sun set, cast members took their places, and pageant director Alan Corrales welcomed the crowd.

Corrales has participated in the play for 51 years and says that at the close of each night an amazing feeling overcomes him.

"You've touched people's hearts out on the hill," he said.

Cache resident Margaret Hawthorne took on the role of Mary, mother of Jesus, which is personal to her not only because she is a Christian but also because she is a mother.

"I have three sons. (To think of) something like that happening to one of my sons it's painful," Hawthorne said. "Jesus paid the price on (the cross) so I could be forgiven of my sins and live forever."

Hawthorne also empathized with Mary's position: a virgin who gave birth to the savior of humanity.

"I try to imagine what it would be like for a young girl to be told that such a miraculous thing would happen to her," she said.

Spencer, who said "seeing is believing," was one of 11 people who traveled from Rosedale in McClain County to participate in the play.

With her was Teddy Boles, the youth pastor at her church, Rosedale Baptist Church. Boles, who portrayed Joseph of Arimathea, said he and the church members drove two hours so that they "can share the word of God with others."

Seventeen-year-old Arizona Ridgway, a senior at Rosedale High School, is a member of the youth group who volunteered for the pageant for the sixth year.