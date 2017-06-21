Historic Central

Dozens of retired and current firefighters and 86 years of memories flooded the main bay of Central Fire Station Tuesday.

The firefighters were there to mark the station's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places and to pay tribute to the Lawton Fire Department's long tradition of service to the community.

The building at 623 SW D was constructed in 1930-31 in response to a devastating downtown fire, and until 1942 it was the city's only fire station, Fire Chief Dewayne Burk told the crowd. It is one of the few buildings in Lawton on the National Register, he said, and the only governmental building on the list still used for its original function. It's also the only fire station in Oklahoma on the list still being used as a fire station.

"That makes this designation a tremendous honor," he said.

"We literally work in a museum," he said.

The exterior is little changed from 1931, the chief said, still sporting its original brickwork and the granite on the exterior of the office entrance.

Work is projected to begin this year on a new Fire Station 1 off Railroad Street in a new facility that will also house the police department and municipal court. But Central will continue to be an integral part of the fire department as it houses all fire administrative offices, as well as fire department memorabilia.

Burk thanked the Lawton Heritage Association, retired fire chiefs and the Lawton Retired Firefighters Association, among others, for their help in adding the station to the National Register and commemorating its history.

Minnette Page of the Lawton Heritage Association said the association contacted the state Historic Preservation Office about listing Central on the National Register. It provided $1,000 for work on the application, which was matched by $750 from fire chiefs and assistant chiefs. Retired firefighters donated money to purchase two bronze plaques that now adorn the exterior.

The ceremony included a presentation of a German firefighter helmet to be added to the station's collection of memorabilia by Irmgard Hughes, who was the department's secretary and "LFD Mom" for 33 years. The helmet was donated by a German firefighter who visited the community and was presented originally to Fire Chief Richard Tannery; it's been passed on to the new chief for the past 40 years or so.