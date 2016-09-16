Hispanic heritage, contributions to nation's identity celebrated at Sill

Hundreds of years of Hispanic heritage were celebrated Thursday at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill.

The U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence hosted its annual Fort Sill Hispanic Heritage Month observance and luncheon. The ballroom was packed with visitors when members of the Oceano Salsa Club performed a series of dances including one involving the audience before lunch was served. As many ate, Edris Montalvo, an associate professor of geography at Cameron University, took the podium as the featured speaker. The son of Texan and Puerto Rican parents, Montalvo spoke of how much Hispanics and other Americans have so much in common.

"To me, the term Hispanic is such a broad term," he said. "Hispanics can be of any race. So, indeed, you cannot spot a Hispanic by the way he or she looks. To me, being a Hispanic belongs to a group personified by diversity. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to celebrate diversity and understanding. The understanding that our similarities and our differences create a stronger hold in society."

Hispanic Heritage Month officially began Thursday and continues through Oct. 15. It was originally a week-long celebration before President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation in 1988 to declare a full 30 days for the celebration. Montalvo said it's important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, not because Hispanics are more deserving than other races, but because of the diversity it offers.

"This celebrates the legacy of contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and other places," he said. "Today, Hispanic and Hispanic Americans look to the United States as a bastion of hope a place of prosperity and a country of opportunity, as so many other groups."