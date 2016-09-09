Hiring event puts value on military connections

The Oklahoma Military Connection Hiring Event drew a total of 54 prospective employers, James Taylor, program manager for Oklahoma Works Lawton, said Thursday.

They came looking for a few good job applicants from a highly reputable source: the nation's armed forces.

"I was hoping to find people that probably will hire on the spot, or at least give me some valuable information that will help me when I build my resume," said Sgt. 1st Class Kleber Soriano, who plans to retire in May 2017 after reaching his 20-year mark in the Army.

Soriano came as a walk-in. He's already gone through the Soldier for Life program to educate him on his GI benefits.

"They really helped me out with the information I needed," he said. He has yet to take advantage of any of the four vocational programs that the Soldier for Life Training Campus currently provides to active-duty soldiers transitioning to the civilian world, as that comes more towards the end of his military tenure. He anticipates he might go to the ABF Freight truck driving school for soldiers.

"That's what I'm interested in, but if I find something better here at this job fair, I'm going to look into those jobs," Soriano said.

A husband and father of twin girls, Soriano said he has no geographical preference and would be willing to relocate.

Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Osuna, the personnel administration officer for 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), 30th ADA Brigade, is on a timeline similar to Soriano's. His official retirement date is May 1, 2017, but his leave time starts in January.

Osuna has 23 years of military service. He's been taking college courses online through Upper Iowa University, but would more than likely attend sit-down classes at Cameron University once he gets out. What classes he takes will depend on what kind of job he gets. Osuna said he might look into human resources, since that's similar to what he's doing now.