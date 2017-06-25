High school students get taste of college life

It isn't unusual to hear high school students say that they really don't feel like they fit in at high school that their interests are different from their peers only to find people and activities that are a better fit in college.

The problem is that many young people in Southwest Oklahoma, especially in rural areas, don't plan to go to college or even know what college life is like.

High school student Chado Daffron from Anadarko discovered he will fit in and find more friends when he goes to college thanks to his high school coach and what he experienced when he attended Cameron University's Cameron Connection residential summer camp last summer as a freshman and last week as a sophomore.

"One of my coaches said that when you get into college, you'll find your major. He said there are going to be people like you in there because they are in the same major, so they are going to think like you," Daffron said, adding that he found new friends at the camp that were more like him.

The four-and-a-half day residential camp was originally designed to bring freshmen and sophomore high school students from rural communities in Southwest Oklahoma with little or no knowledge of college life or even plans to attend college to Cameron to learn about college life, said Sylvia M. Burgess, associate vice president for Academic Affairs at Cameron and an associate professor of Business, the program's director for the last three years. "Last year and this year, we had a couple of kids that were not from a rural area that their parents really wanted them to come and we had space ... because there are lots of kids and their parents who don't know anything about going to college. I think the concept of this camp really does open their eyes."

Only sophomores are attending this year because this is the last year of five years of funding that was provided for Cameron Connections. For sophomores, the program focuses on studying for and completing the ACT.

Camp depends on funding

The camp may or may not meet next year depending on funding it takes $20,000 a year to run, Burgess said. This past week, 18 high school sophomores from Snyder, Geronimo, Anadarko, Walters, Lone Wolf, Hobart, Magnum, Comanche and Lawton attended the free camp.

Daffron and Gabby Keesee from Lone Wolf were still tired from taking the ACT that morning when they met with The Lawton Constitution before attending a leadership dinner. If their ACT scores are good, they can use the scores to attend Cameron when they graduate from high school, but both planned to take the ACT in their junior years to see if they could better their scores.

The camp's schedule is intensive, full of activities that teach the students about preparing for college and their futures. Activities include learning how to give powerful interviews; how to pull information from current clubs, sports and activities to write a resume; preparing for and taking the ACT; and learning how to apply for scholarships and financial assistance. Learning how to work together as team is emphasized.

Keesee said she really heard something this year that she didn't pay that much attention to during last year's camp.

"I didn't realize how your grades are so important," Keesee said."I have good grades, but I'm so laid back, I'm was not really watching them."

All these intense activities are interspersed with some fun activities like learning the Aggie Shuffle, Cameron's office dance, each morning as part of morning exercise, Burgess said. The group also visited Laugh Out Loud where they have fun and eat pizza. They were given time to relax and swim, especially after taking the ACT test Thursday morning. Friday they competed in a team karaoke competition. Throughout the entire week, they met and made new friends.

Keesee said at the camp she learned what her responsibilities will be as a college student.

In high school other people push you some, "but in college you have to be on point and have good grades or they will kick you out" or you can lose a scholarship, she said, adding that it is up to the student to do that, not parents or teachers.