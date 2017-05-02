High number of tardies sparked change at Eisenhower High

When Eisenhower High's data for the number of students marked tardy recorded for the 2014-2015 school year hit 20,000, the school's leaders knew they had to do something.

That dismal number a tardy is recorded for each class during each day a student is late for is the reason Eisenhower High decided to incorporate character education, based on 11 core principles, beginning during the summer of 2015, said Assistant Principal Laura Puccino.

That initial step led to a huge change in the school's climate and the school's being recognized on Jan. 23 as one of only 11 schools as a State School of Character by Character.org.

Puccino said she wasn't really surprised by the designation.

"But only because I compiled the application and I could see how much information and data they needed (for that designation)," Puccino said, adding that the application to determine the school's current designation was completely data driven and the data showed a definite growth from the first application it sent in the year before.

Climate survey conducted

As one of the first steps, students, staff and parents participated in a school climate survey that rated school safety, staff and student relationships and community involvement.

"It was intentional; everyone in the school, including the students, took the surveys to get feedback on the school climate," she said.

The character education committee, including Puccino and Principal Charlotte Oates, was formed and started ongoing training. The mission statement was set along with the Eagles S.O.A.R Success, Opportunity, Attitude and Responsibility touchstone, which was voted on by both staff and students.

"It is our mission statement to promote integrity, knowledge and excellence," Puccino said.In the Eagles S.O.A.R touchstone, the first two letters "is what the faculty wants for students, to be successful in life and give them every opportunity. The last two letters affect all of us. We really need to have the right attitude and accept responsibility for the student's success."

Student-led programs and other programs some already in place and some new programs Random Acts of Kindness, United Nations Project, IKE Ignition, Lead2Feed and #nested, an anti-cyber bullying program were developed and encouraged, as was communication between staff members and staff members and students. The communication helped inform the entire staff and students about programs that could help students, Puccino said.

Although other schools in the district have similar programs to help students negotiate their high school years, Eisenhower High is the only school to officially incorporate character education or apply for designations.