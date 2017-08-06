High levels of ozone result in air quality action day today in Lawton

Today will be an air quality action day in Lawton.

The designation an Orange on the Air Quality Index means that because of high ozone levels, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, adults with respiratory diseases (such as asthma) or active people who are exercising or working outside. The designation typically comes on hot summer days with minimal winds, which is what is predicted for Lawton today.

Officials with Clean Air Lawton said it has been several years since Lawton has had an air quality action day. Because of today's air designation, Clean Air Lawton is asking residents to curb activities that could contribute to unhealthy ozone levels, to include:

• Limit driving by carpooling, walking, bicycling or riding LATS. The city's mass transit system offers 75-cent fares for adults on air quality action days.

• If you must drive, plan activities so trips can be combined. Turn off your air conditioner. Do not use drive-through windows where you are forced to idle your vehicle. Take your lunch to work rather than driving somewhere for lunch.

• Ensure gas caps on automobiles, lawn mowers and other fuel-using equipment seal properly so fumes don't escape.

• If you must fill your vehicle's fuel tank, do so early in the morning before temperatures heat up.