Herrons win Miss Lawton honors

Two sisters took home the crowns as Miss Lawton 2018 and Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen 2018 Saturday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Seven contestants from Southwest Oklahoma vied for the Miss Lawton title and 11 contestants vied for Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen.

Taking home the crown for Miss Lawton 2018 was Lexie Herron. Lexie Herron advocated "Seeing the Ability in Disability" as her platform and sang "Gimme Gimme" for her talent.

Lexie's sister Lynzie Herron was named Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen 2018. She also received the Physical Fitness Award for the teen portion of the competition. She advocated "You're Somebody's Type" as her platform and sang "Taylor the Latte Boy" for her talent.

Runners-up for Miss Lawton include: first, Maybree Rittenhouse, and second, Meaghan Dorn. Dorn also received the Physical Fitness Award for the Miss portion of the competition. Shalyn Bowles received Miss Congeniality.