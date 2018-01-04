Henry Post Airfield to celebrate its centennial

Fort Sill's Henry Post Army Airfield will celebrate its centennial with a "kid-friendly" air show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty-five aircraft are scheduled to participate, to include flybys by a C-17 from Altus Air Force Base and jets courtesy of Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas.

The majority of the aircraft are types that actually operated from Post Field, according to Air Defense Artillery Museum Curator Jonathan Bernstein.

"We'll have a number of World War II light planes like the L-4, which is the Piper Cub, and the L-5 Stinson Sentinel and L-19 Bird Dog," he said.

The Airborne Demonstration Team based at Frederick will perform a demonstration jump.

The Fort Sill Museum Directorate's living history team will do a simulated call-for-fire mission.

"We're actually going to have an airplane up in the sky that'll be spotting and correcting artillery on the ground. It's the first time we've ever done a demonstration like that, so it should be pretty cool," Bernstein said.

"We'll be firing our 75-mm pack howitzer like we always do, except this time we'll have added pyrotechnics to make it look like rounds are impacting downrange," he said.

A variety of warbirds will be parked on the tarmac as static displays. Among those are the C-17 Globemaster III and C-47 cargo aircraft; the T-6, the T-38 Talon, Stinson A-19 and Beechcraft T-34A, training aircraft; and Hiller, Chinook and Huey helicopters.

Fly-overs will give visitors the chance to see the following aircraft in operation: the T-38 Talon; Beechcraft T-34A; a dozen L-Birds, and the PT-19. A mini jet demonstration will also occur.

Nye Library will be there with activities for kids. Inflatable bounce houses and food vendors will be on hand.

It's planned for Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner to make some remarks that day. Later on, at 1:45 p.m., Bernstein will be dispelling legends and rumors while he presents the true history of the airfield.

"This is in celebration of a hundred years of continuous operation of Henry Post Army Airfield," Bernstein said.

"Henry Post Field is one of the oldest continuously operating military airfields in the world. It's up there with Kelly Field (southwest of San Antonio), which started operating the same year. I honestly have looked and have not been able to find a military airfield that's in operation longer," he said.

"There's a few misnomers out there about the airfield people saying it's the first, people saying that it's where the 1st Aero Squadron was founded. And a lot of that has sort of become 'truth' over the years, but it actually isn't.

"One of the most frequent things you hear is that Fort Sill is the birthplace of Army aviation. Well - technically, it really wasn't. But it is such a historically significant airfield that it in my mind overshadows that fact. It wasn't where Army aviation was born, but it's certainly one of the places where Army aviation training began. And when Army organic aviation became its own entity in 1942, this is where it was headquartered.

"It's just an amazing celebration of history. We've had dozens of different types of aircraft flying from the airfield here, starting with the Curtiss JN-2 ("Jenny")."