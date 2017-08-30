Help after Harvey

Some Lawtonians are getting a firsthand look at disaster relief efforts in Texas.

Maj. David Robinson, leader of The Salvation Army in Lawton, is in Corpus Christi.

"We got to Corpus Christi on Sunday and it has rained from Sunday until just a little while ago," he said Tuesday. "I am here with the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Team. We have 10 mobile kitchens set up, with six catering trucks and four smaller units. We leave the smaller units stationary and we can cook and serve up to 1,500 meals a day on those. The catering trucks are the ones we take out to Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Rockport and Port Aransas."

Robinson said The Salvation Army served 2,700 meals on Monday and expects to serve double that today.

"People are really hungry here," he said. "There is no electricity in so many areas, and therefore there is no way to cook. I have been through many storm aftermaths and this is one of the worst I've seen. We will continue to help serve meals until we are no longer needed. I am here for two weeks and I'll be back to Lawton on the 10th of September."

"We are glad to be here and to be assisting people who need it," Robinson said. "Our command center is at the college in Corpus Christi, so we are pretty easy to reach for those who don't have transportation. We are going to them, to where they can stay in their homes and not have to travel on these dangerous roads. We will do what we can while we're here."

During the phone interview, someone yelled at him to 'come look.' He came back on the phone and said that Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, had just flown over the area that he was working.

The American Red Cross is also on the ground in South Texas. According to Brittney Rochelle, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, 42 people have been deployed to South Texas.

"There are three people from Lawton who are down there giving assistance to the victims," Rochelle said. "I don't know where they are at or what they are doing, but they are down there. They could be looking for victims, feeding people, taking people supplies or being there to help first responders."

The Lawton volunteers are John and Judy Nelson and Petra Yahn.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard have deployed to the epicenter of Hurricane Harvey.

"Anytime we have severe weather that impacts our state or neighboring states, our job is to be prepared to provide support," Col. Hiram Tabler, director of military support, said in a news release. "We have maintained situational awareness and communications with Texas, ensuring our readiness to launch support once we received (the) request."