Heck Thomas to be honored at ceremony

Memorial Day will be observed with many services, but one in particular is reaching into the distant past to honor the first police chief of Lawton.

Henry Andrew "Heck" Thomas is buried in Highland Cemetery and members of the Fort Sill Museum's Deputy U.S. Marshals, Buffalo Soldier Volunteers, and the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, will participate in an observance honoring Thomas.

"This is the group's fourth year to hold a memorial service for Thomas," Alvie L. Cater Sr. said. "I am with the Deputy U.S. Marshal's Living History Interpretive Group, which has taken on this project as an educational experience. One year, we had to cancel it because of the weather."

As part of the service, which will be held at noon May 29 at Highland Cemetery, the Lawton Police Department's Honor Guard Gun Salute Team will perform after which a member of the team will play taps. A poem will be recited by the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark members and the Museum's Deputy Marshals Interpretive Group members. A floral wreath will be placed on Thomas' grave and a closing prayer will be said.

From 1886 to 1892, Thomas served as a Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Indian Territory, working out of the Western Federal District Court of Judge Isaac C. "Hanging Judge" Parker, of Fort Smith, Ark.

Thomas later served as a Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Oklahoma Territory, or the western half of the Oklahoma Territory from 1893 to 1900. In 1902, Thomas moved to Lawton, a town he had grown to love and was elected the first police chief of the new city. He died Aug. 14, 1912.

The Deputy U.S. Marshals Living History Interpretive Group has taken on the responsibility for this annual memorial tribute. The Interpreters mission is to interpret the history of the Deputy U.S. Marshals who often made their way to Fort Sill during its early days at the request of the Fort Sill Post Commander.