Healthy Kid's Day set Saturday at Y

The Healthy Kid's Day at YMCA will be held on Saturday in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting by the Chamber of Commerce. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the public is invited.

"This day is open to the entire community even if they are not YMCA members," said John Veal, Healthy Living and Youth and Family director. "There will be bounce houses, Hula-hooping, hop-scotching, and the kids will be able to enjoy watching volleyball games."

"We are trying to teach the kids that fitness is fun," Veal said. "There are many sports here at the YMCA, including volleyball, T-ball, basketball, flag football, kickball, cheerleading, karate and a swim team, to name a few. The activities actually increase during the summer months."

The Healthy Kid's Day is geared for kids 14 and under and there will be healthy snacks for the kids.