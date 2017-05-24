Healthy Baby Learning Series free classes to begin at local health department

The first class in the free Healthy Baby Learning Series will be presented at the Comanche County Health Department from 3-4 p.m. Thursday at 1010 S. Sheridan.

The first class topic on bonding with a new baby, "I Love You Rituals," will be presented by Lynn Null from the Oklahoma State University Extension.

New and expecting parents and caregivers are welcome to attend and no pre-registration is required. Classes will be once a month at the health department.

Future classes are also scheduled 2-3 p.m. on June 29, July 27 and August 31. For questions contact Marquise Bishop at 585-6743 or MarquiseBhealth.ok.gov.