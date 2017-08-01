Haywood’s name to be added to city street

The friends and family of Stanley Haywood want to add his name to the south Lawton street where he grew to adulthood.

Haywood, who served as Lawton's Ward 7 City Council representative for 17 years before his death from cancer in September 2015, remained active and involved in his home neighborhood, and supporters say it is fitting that honorary designation be given to Pennsylvania between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets.

"That's where he grew up," said Joe Williams Sr., the pastor who is helping coordinate the event with Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee, who replaced Haywood after his death.

Dedicated to Haywood's memory

The proposal means that section of residential street would be designated "Honorary Stanley Haywood Avenue," meaning while the official name of the street won't change on city maps, the street will be dedicated to Haywood's memory. After the City Council approves the idea (the proposal is on Tuesday's agenda), a dedication ceremony to mark the designation is planned for 11 a.m. Jan. 16 in the Fellowship Pentecostal Holiness Church, Southwest 14th and Pennsylvania, before moving to the nearby intersection to unveil a sign there.

Williams and McGahee, who knew Haywood for decades, said the tribute is fitting for a man who came to define south Lawton through a variety of activities. While he was a council member for 17 years and had won a new term the year he died, Haywood also was an educator who worked for Lawton Public Schools for 43 years until his retirement.

Williams, who pastored the church Haywood's wife Charlotte attended until her death in 2011, said his friend's effect on the residents of south Lawton can't be overstated.

"He was a very positive man," Williams said.

Williams lauded Haywood's attention to city's youth and his determination to help those youth better themselves.

"There was always a way," he said, adding that Haywood's definition of young people wasn't limited to children; it included young adults.

Friends say Haywood had a love for education. He attended and graduated as a member of the last senior class of Douglass School, Lawton's historic African-American high school, and earned a bachelor's degree from Langston University and a master's degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He passed his love for education to his children and other youth who entered his orbit.

"You can push education when you are educated," Williams said, explaining Haywood's message had validity because he had worked hard to educate himself. "He was educated and he pushed it in a good way. He didn't force it."

Haywood's role at Lawton Public Schools was counseling. In fact, Albert Johnson Sr., Douglass' last principal and a long-time LPS administrator, brought Haywood back to Lawton after he graduated from college to help with the transition that parents and students needed when their schools were closed and they were bused to new schools.

McGahee, whose mother was an educator who commuted with Haywood and others as they all worked on their master's degrees at Southwestern in the mid-1970s, said Haywood was a kid himself, working with youth, when he returned to his hometown. She also remembers the impact he had on the community, "not only as an educator and councilman, but a citizen." She said Haywood had long been active in the south Lawton neighborhoods of his youth and those activities intensified when he replaced Carol "Cookie" Green as the Ward 7 council representative.