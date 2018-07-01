Hang up and drive School back in session

Driver alert: School opens again on Monday in Lawton, and kids, bikes and young drivers will be converging on schools in the morning and home in the afternoon.

"It's up to adult drivers to watch out for children walking and biking to and from school," said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. "That includes those (students) getting out of cars in school parking lots, which can be particularly dangerous when many are entering and leaving."

About 13 percent of school children walk or bike to school, and the statistics on fatalities in the United States in the years 2000 to 2010 are sobering. A total of 1,200 child pedestrian fatalities were counted, with one-third occurring between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m, according to AAA Oklahoma.

When school begins in January after the winter break, days are shorter and students are more likely to walk to school or get off city buses when it is still dark.

As a driver, "be sure your windshield is totally cleared of ice or moisture," she said, adding that drivers should watch for movement because pedestrians are more apt to wear dark clothing in the winter and "it's difficult to distinguish pedestrians" when it is dark.