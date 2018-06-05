Ham radio classes to be taught at GPTC this month

Perhaps you've heard of ham radio operators assisting when tragedy strikes such as tornadoes, fires and earthquakes. But did you know that there are 300-400 ham radio operators in Comanche County? That group is likely to grow with the Amateur Radio Licensing Class entitled "Technician, Entry Level" which will be held May 19-20 at Great Plains Technology Center.

"Ham radio has been declared a secondary communications asset by the House of Representatives," said Ron Grossman, instructor of several courses relating to ham radios and their operation. "Ham radios were first used in 1913 by Hiram Pearcy Maxim. In 1914 the first letter, which was an 'E' was sent across the Atlantic through Morse Code.

"They used what was called a 'spark-gap transmitter' and it was the first wireless communication," Grossman said. "Ham radios became solid-state in the 1950s and were until 1970. Amateur radio has contributed to televisions, satellites and telephones. By law, we cannot charge people to use ham radios.

"I received a shortwave receiver from my grandfather and I still have it," he said. "That's kind of what got me into ham operations."

Speaking of getting into ham operations, every ham operator must take a test to obtain a license. The license is good for 10 years and the license enables the operator to join networks to help with emergencies.