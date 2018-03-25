Hale announces commission bid

Charlie Hale, a land owner, cattleman and business owner in the Sterling Community is announcing his candidacy for County Commissioner, Eastern District, Comanche County. Charlie is a fiscally conservative Democrat.

Charlie is the owner of Charlie's Backhoe, Demolition, & Septic, LLC, a utility company specializing in water, storm sewer, and waste water utilities. Charlie currently operates this entity and his knowledge, expertise, and work ethics have earned him the respect of his peers in utility construction, city and federal engineers, and inspectors. Charlie is certified as a Water and Waste Water Specialist by OK DEQ.

Charlie has always been a self-motivated entrepreneur. His first business venture, at the age of 11, included mowing lawns around the Sterling Community and grew into Hale Agri-Service which is still active today. After growing Hale Agri-Service into a thriving operation, Charlie delegated the management responsibilities to pursue his business venture in utilities.

Charlie graduated from Sterling High School in 1996 where he played baseball and was active in FFA. His FFA accomplishments include multiple state awards as well as the FFA American Degree where, in 1999, he was an FFA National Finalist for the American Star in Agri-Business. Charlie later went on to achieve a Bachelor's of Science in Agronomy, minoring in chemistry, from Cameron University.