Gun stolen in break-in of vehicle at city hotel

A gun was among several items stolen from a parked vehicle broken into late Saturday or early Sunday at a local hotel.

Lawton police Officer James Vogt responded to Sleep Inn, 421 SE Interstate Drive, at 5:57 a.m. Sunday. The victim said he parked his vehicle Saturday night. He said when he went to his vehicle early Sunday morning, he noticed the driver's side door window was broken. When he inventoried his vehicle, he found several items missing. Among the stolen items was a black Taurus 247 semi-automatic handgun in a soft gray handgun case.