Guilt admitted in sex crimes; terms ordered

Two Lawton men were sentenced to prison after entering guilty pleas in Comanche County District Court for sex crimes.

Todd N. Tillotson, 52, pleaded guilty to lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and indecent exposure. District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced him to 10 years and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine; he is to be given credit for time served. Tillotson was given a 10-year suspended sentence and a $1,000 fine on the indecent exposure count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Tillotson will remain under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for three years after his release from prison, and he is to register as a sex offender.

In a separate case, Joey D. Grant, 37, entered a guilty plea to a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.