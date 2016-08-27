Ground broken for new house for veteran, family

The family of retired Army Sgt. Tomas Garcia Jr. donned hard hats and grabbed shovels to break ground Friday on the custom-built, mortgage-free home they'll be getting from Operation Finally Home.

"This is not a house that they want. This is a home that they deserve," Ronnie Lyles, project manager for Operation Finally Home, said at a ceremony leading up to the groundbreaking. "We feel like as a country we owe you so much more than what we're doing by giving you a home. This is the least we can do."

Founded in 2005, his nonprofit organization has partnered with builders on 110 homes in 33 states to show appreciation to the wounded warriors who volunteered to serve their country. Another 80 are either under construction or in the planning and permitting stage.

Master of ceremonies Paul Ellwanger, executive vice president of City National Bank, said local builder Colin Hawkins approached the bank four months ago about leading what will be the first Operation Finally Home project in Lawton and only the second in the state.

"We're here for one reason, and that is to honor an American hero, a wounded veteran and his family, for the sacrifices that they have given for the protection and the defense of this country," Ellwanger said.

Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch echoed his remarks as he personally thanked the Garcia family for what they gave up while Tomas Garcia was in the Army.

"We hope that you enjoy (the house) and that this makes life a little easier for you," the mayor said.

Lyles said Hawkins wanted to take on this project because his late father was part of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, and he got to attend that last reunion of his father's battalion. Hawkins saw his father shed a tear during that final farewell.

"So this means a lot to Mr. Hawkins for him to be able to give back," Lyles said.