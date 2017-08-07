Grimes retires from LPD

After 25 years of service, with 19 of those years in supervisory positions, Lt. William Grimes retired from the Lawton Police Department on Friday.

Members of the police department, Mayor Fred Fitch, friends and family gathered in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall to celebrate the years Grimes invested in the department and in the community.

Grimes began working for the Lawton Police Department on Feb. 26, 1992, and retired on June 30, 2017, which is equivalent to "90,258 days" or "222,168 hours," according to Assistant Chief of Police James Apple, who introduced Grimes.

Apple described Grimes as someone with respect, integrity and enthusiasm who "looks out and says, 'I'm here. Tell me what I can do.'"

In May 1998, Grimes received a promotion, and he demonstrated his ability to lead and take initiative as he took on a supervisory role.

Lt. Robert Whittington, who read aloud Grimes's personal reflection, said Grimes found it challenging to supervise senior officers "at such a young age, but he believed he was always fair and did what was needed for the officers."

In October 2006, Grimes was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division, and over the course of his career he received numerous awards, including two Supervisor of the Year awards.

An adventure

Apple also shared some of Grimes's adventures, including one adventure disclosed in a letter Apple found in Grimes's 201 files.

"I believe it did occur somewhere around the end of 1992 where he was out ... running and chasing a suspect when he dislocated his arm his arm, not the suspect's and relocated his arm while chasing the suspect and continued to chase the suspect, eventually catching the suspect," Apple said with a grin.

Deeming his career with the Lawton Police Department "honoring and humbling," Grimes said one of the biggest challenges of his job was keeping the mindset that "not everybody is bad, and not everyone is good," but all people must be treated equally.

'Strong supervisor'

Chief of Police James Smith said Grimes's care for the officers made him a "strong supervisor."

"That's what we always need: supervisors who have a heart to do the job and do it correctly, but (who) also care about the people that they supervise," Smith said.

As a supervisor, Grimes was constantly training others, according to Smith.

"We all, at one point in time, are going to transition to another phase," Smith said. "We will move on, but the police department will continue years after we have left, so we're always training people to come behind us."