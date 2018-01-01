Greece deserves a spot on your bucket list

Travelers to Greece have an exciting menu of experiences from which to choose. The history of Western civilization is cradled there; the temples and stories of mythology of Zeus, Poseidon, Apollo, Athena and numerous other gods and goddesses are much in evidence; the earliest travels of Christian apostles can be traced there; the stories and artifacts of political adversities and battles of heroic proportions by the Greeks seeking their freedom from invaders are also apparent.

But, for the modern-day visitor, the most notable characteristics are the friendliness of the Greek people, their desire to make your visit a pleasant one and their desire that you take home an understanding of their rich culture.

Visits to Greece almost always start with arrival in Athens since it is the nation's transportation hub. If arriving by air, Athens International Airport is a thoroughly modern airport that is easy to transit, with immigration and customs processes that are fast and efficient. If arriving by cruise ship, it will be at the ancient Port of Piraeus, which has been the port for Athens for as long as there has been recorded history.

Transport from the airport or from Piraeus to downtown Athens takes about 25 minutes though they are located in opposite directions from downtown. There are several options for getting around the city. The most efficient and economical one is in the ultra-modern subway system which was built to support the 2000 Olympics hosted by Greece. The bus system is also extensive, but somewhat crowded. Taxis are plentiful, and private transfer companies, with English-speaking drivers, can be pre-booked over the internet.