Grass fire breaks out in housing area at Fort Sill

Grass fire breaks out in housing area at Fort Sill

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 2:38am Staff

Fort Sill firefighters responded to a grass fire in the Buffalo Soldier Acres housing area around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Monica Guthrie, Fort Sill public affairs specialist.

It's unknown what sparked the fire, but the wind caused it to accelerate. The Fort Sill Fire Department sent two engine trucks and two wildland apparatus trucks that deal with grass fires. No houses were involved and the fire was brought under control within minutes.

