Grants totaling more than $1.5M allow for continuance of Upward Bound at Cameron

Cameron University's Upward Bound program will continue thanks to a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant allows the university to continue providing the program through 2022 for select high school students at Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur high schools. Upward Bound helps low-income students and those considered first-generation college students prepare for college.

In September, the university will receive $305,224 each year for five years, totaling more than $1.5 million to continue the program, which it has offered since 1992.

"This funding will allow us to help more students prepare for a college admission and, ultimately, a college degree," said Beth Gregory, Cameron's Upward Bound director. "In the past five years, 82 percent of Cameron's Upward Bound participants have enrolled for a college degree. We plan to continue that momentum."

The mission of Upward Bound is to identify young people with the potential for college success, and, through a program of academic and social preparation, generate the skills and motivation necessary for success in education beyond secondary school. Free services and activities for students and parents include tutoring and study skills, twice-monthly Saturday enrichment classes, ACT/PSAT workshops, financial aid and scholarship information and applications. college-prep classes and information, a six-week, on-campus, summer enrichment program, college campus visits and a Career Fair and College Life Fair.

Eligible high school students interested in participating in Upward Bound may apply now through the month of October. Applications are available from high school advisors or from Cameron's Upward Bound office. Each potential program participant must provide current documentation to verify family income and request a recommendation from a teacher, counselor, principal or other professional person. A family interview is also required.