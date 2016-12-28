Graduation planned for LPD academy

Eight students of the Lawton Basic Police Academy class of 2016-10 will be recognized during a graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 in Building 100 at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

The graduates are Carlos Aguayo, Michael Arzola, Cody Gatliff, Michael Hatcher, Kolton Jones, Timothy Pease, Howard Pierce and Dane Swinford.

A bell ringing will preced the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Lawton Police Department, 10 SW 4th.

Leading the academy were Lt. Brad Davis, training division commander; and Sgt. Mike D. Spencer II, academy coordinator.