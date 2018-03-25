GPTC seeks funds in April 3 election

Voters are being asked to increase the Great Plains Technology Center's building fund millage levy by 1 mill during the special election on April 3 or during early voting Thursday and Friday.

Voters from the Great Plains district which includes all of Comanche and Tillman counties, as well as Synder school district in Kiowa County and Big Pasture school district in Cotton County can vote at their county courthouse during early voting from 8 a.m.. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday or on April 3 at their assigned precincts.

The increase from 4 to 5 mill for Great Plains building fund is needed because with the "decrease in state funds, those additional dollars will help us to move forward and plan for our future ... (and) keep us current with trends and technology" so we can continue to provide training and education to high school students, adults, corporations and businesses, said Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

The additional mill would generate approximately $790,000 annually beginning in 2019. The center's district is more than just Comanche County, it also includes all of Tillman and the Synder school district in Kiowa County and the Big Pasture School district in Cotton County. If an additional mill is approved, a homeowner in the Great Plains district with a homestead exemption and a house assessed at $94,800 the average assessed value of a house in Comanche County would owe an additional $9.67 annually, he said.

If approved by voters, the additional ad valorem Great Plains will receive is not in any way or form linked to the Lawton Public Schools' bond approved by the LPS district voters last year, Fortney said. If approved, the additional mill will not take any money away from the kindergarten to 12th-grade public schools.

In fact, "one of the primary reasons Great Plains chose building millage 40 years ago as the way to fund its capital projects," was so it wouldn't compete with the bond funding that public schools use, he said.

Past, present and projected funding

Great Plains' Building 100 was built in 1971 with bond money, as was Building 200.

"After that, milleage fund dollars were used" to construct and finish out the other eight buildings, including the Business Development Center, which opened in 2017, Fortney said. The Frederick campus has two buildings.

For the past 11 years, the technology center has used the revenue from 4 mills for its building fund. There was no increase asked during those years because each year "we ran the numbers and when we looked at doing our capital projects, the 4 mills provided us with the revenue that we needed," Fortney said.

But operational revenue from the State has continued to decline and ad valorem has been flat since 2014.

"There has been a decease in our state revenue to the tune of $2 million over the last 11 years," he said. Starting in fiscal year 2008 ... the income from the state for our general operations, which started at $7.3 million and this year is going to be at $5.2 million, (shows) a 28 percent decrease. Our local ad valorum has increased until you get to 2014 and then it plateaued."

Added together the tipping point when the downturn in revenue occurs was 2014 and the future projections do not look promising.

By fiscal year 2023, "over the next five years, we'll decrease about $1.5 million (each year) and that is if the State doesn't figure our how to generate additional revenue," he said. "It is $10 million lost in revenue that is required to help us maintain and keep up with current educational and technology needs."