Good times roll for summer campers at Sill

Participants in week three of Fort Sill Youth Center's Summer Camp series escaped the doldrums by taking a trip to Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Wednesday.

The series lasts for 12 weeks, and each week has a different theme, according to Fort Sill Youth Center Director Carlos Calderon. This week's theme was "Adventure Camp."

One of the campers, 14-year-old Antonio Lawrence, will be a sophomore at Lawton High School this fall. He said he's at the Fort Sill Youth Center every day shooting hoops with his friends.

"It's a great service. It's time to be myself and have fun," he said.

This is his second year to participate in one of Fort Sill's summer camps.

"So far we have been going to the pool, going outdoors into the Holy City, and now we're going to bowl," Antonio said.

He already knows how to bowl and how the game is scored, and he's having fun with the group.

Next week will consist of a bowling camp on Monday, Wednesday and Friday alternating with sessions about financial matters and budgeting on Tuesday and Thursday.

"We're going to break up the youth into teams and they're actually going to experience a bowling league during the week," Calderon explained.

Another weeklong camp will be devoted to area museums, and campers will travel to Lawton, Duncan and Oklahoma City to take in those attractions.