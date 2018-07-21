You are here

Home » News » Local » Girls have blast during camp at CU

Girls have blast during camp at CU

Sat, 07/21/2018 - 3:36am Staff

At Cameron University's Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy, the word of the week is girl power. The weeklong, residential summer camp is designed exclusively for girls entering, or enrolled, in middle school. 

Hosted by Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry at Cameron, the camp is designed to get young girls excited about, and interested in, the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics  otherwise known as STEM.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620