Girl, 14, gives Christmas stockings away at library

A local 14-year-old girl with a heart for those in need surprised a group of Lawtonians with early Christmas presents Saturday morning at the Lawton Public Library in downtown Lawton.

Madison Vracken, who is home-schooled by her mother, filled 15 red stockings with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats and Christmas candies, then gave the stockings to people who are homeless.

Rather than merely sympathizing with the people she regularly sees sitting outside the library, she decided to take action, meet some of their needs and give them "a little bit of Christmas," she said.

"I'm really happy. I'm so excited" she said. "I love helping people."

Saturday marked the first time Vracken has handed out Christmas stockings but not the first time she's helped those in need.

Vracken can remember the first time she encountered a person who was homeless.

"We were driving past Walmart, and there's always this lady out there who has a shopping cart, and when I was younger, I helped her out," Vracken said.

Vracken's best friend, 12-year-old Kenzie Elder, a student at Central Middle School, handed out stockings with Vracken, along with Vracken's mother, Erin Ramage.